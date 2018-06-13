CHIPANGA GOES TO COURT OVER FARM





Former Makoni South legislator and Zanu PF Youth League Secretary, Kudzanayi Chipanga has approached the High Court on an urgent basis challenging illegal displacement from his Headlands Wakefield Farm.





Through his lawyers, Samundombe and Partners, Chipanga cited Manicaland Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, Cde Christopher Chingosho, Alias Masuku, Andrew Dawson and James Chisholm to the High Court as respondents.





He accuses the respondents of occupying his Headlands farm, displacing his farm workers, his property, livestock and disturbing his preparations for the 2018-2019 farming season.





He seeks an order instructing the respondents to return the status of the farm to what it was as at the 11th of June 2018.





He additionally seeks an order barring Dawson and Chisholm from continuing ploughing on his farm.





In his application, Chipanga said he is the holder of a valid offer letter for Wakefield Farm, issued in 2016, and later entered into a private partnership with Dawson and Chisholm on 80 hectares of his land pursuant to government policy.





He added that the two occupants reneged on paying their rental obligations, resulting in him terminating their contract.





Chipanga also said that on 11 and 12 June this year, Minister Mutsvangwa, Cde Chingosho and Masuku descended on his farm together with a group of people and declared that the farm was now going to be handed over to Dawson and Chisholm.



