CHAMISA IN REDCLIFF, TARGETS ED'S ALLY

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close confidante, Local Government minister July Moyo’s bid to represent Redcliff in next month’s elections will come under scrutiny after opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s decision to take his campaign to his backyard.





Mnangagwa was forced out of Kwekwe by then little-known Blessing Chebundo at the turn of the millennium and the Midlands city has never been a happy hunting ground for the Zanu PF leader.

The rally, which will be held in Torwood, is aimed at addressing the concerns of former Ziscosteel workers wallowing in poverty after the steelmaker shut down many years ago.

The opposition pre-election pact’s candidate for Mbizo constituency Settlement Chikwinya confirmed the rally was targeting Moyo.

“The rally will only attract residents of Redcliff, so that we send a clear message to the junta coordinator Moyo, that he is going to lose on July 30,” he said.

Chikwinya, who is also secretary-general of the Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction, said the rally will be used to reassure the former steel workers that Ziscosteel will be reopened after the elections.

“Ziscosteel has been opened several times in newspapers and statements made by Zanu PF, but remain closed on the ground. We are not a party of statements, we are a party of action and certainly will open the steel plant not in newspapers, but on the ground,” he said.

However, Zanu PF said it was unfazed by Chamisa’s invasion of Redcliff, saying they had faith in Moyo.

Zanu PF Midlands spokesperson, Cornelius Mupereri said they had bagged the seat.

“How do they expect to win when they field an undertaker as a candidate? We have a tried and trusted person who delivers. He has hit the ground running and pushing developmental projects at schools and is already solving the water problems that have hit Redcliff over the years,” Mupereri said.

Government scuttled a $750 million deal which was supposed to have seen the steelmaker revived and on billboards the Zanu PF presidential candidate has promised to restore Ziscosteel to its former glory. Newsday