ZANU PF MANIFESTO : THE HIGHLIGHTS

- TRANSFORM Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030. The party will focus aggressively on re-opening the country for business with the global economy community so as to rebuild our industries, create more jobs, eradicate the scourge of poverty and uplift people’s livelihoods
- Uphold the land reform agenda that has greatly empowered the people of Zimbabwe.
- Attaining an economic growth rate of at least 6% per annum over the period 2018-2023.
- Targeting $5 billion annual foreign direct investment inflows and $10 billion in domestic investment.
- Increasing industrial capacity utilisation to at least 90% by 2023.
- Delivering 1,5 million medium income housing units over the period 2018-2023.
- Accelerate the harmonisation of investment laws in order to improve ease of doing business in the country.
- Increase provision of rural electricity.
- Capacitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, improve road network for Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare.
- Provision of the Chitungwiza-Harare fast rail.
- Enhance the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programmes.
- Re-integration into the global economy. Newsday
