ZANU PF BIGWIGS FALL

Several Zanu PF bigwigs and sitting legislators have fallen by the wayside, preliminary results of the party’s primary elections show.

Ministers; Dr Christopher Mushohwe and Cde Abednico Ncube lead the pack of big guns who lost the primary elections.

In Manicaland Province, Minister Mushohwe lost the Mutare West National Assembly seat to Cde Teedzerai Muchimwe, while other results on the ground indicate that Cde Misheck Mugadza has taken over the baton from Cde Irene Zindi in Mutasa South, while Cde Misheck Mataranyika won the popular vote in Makoni South.

In Makoni Central, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Cde Patrick Chinamasa shrugged off challenges to return his seat.

In Mashonaland East Province, most incumbents have fallen by the wayside.

Out of the 18 constituencies whose results have been released, only six National Assembly members have been retained.

Those retained are Cde Jonathan Samkange (Mudzi South), Cde Magna Mudyiwa (Mudzi West), Cde Milton Kachepa (Mudzi North), Cde Marble Chinomona (Mutoko North), Cde Simbaneuta Mudarikwa (Uzumba) and provincial minister, Cde David Musabayana (Wedza North).

Those beaten include Cde David Chapfika, who lost to Hebert Shumbamhini in Mutoko South, Cde Ricky Mawere who lost to Cde Richard Musiyiwa in Mutoko East, Cde Tendai Makunde who lost to Cde Daniel Garwe in Murehwa North, Cde Ladious Ndoro who lost to Cde Jonah Sewera in Murehwa West, Cde Washington Musvaire in Marambapfungwa was beaten by Cde Tichaona Karimazondo.

Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga lost to Cde Energy Mutodi in Goromonzi West, Cde Lawrence Katsiru surrendered the Marondera Central seat to Cde Cleopas Kundiona, Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu was floored down by Cde Patrick Chidhakwa in Marondera East and Cde Michael Madanha lost to Cde Tinoda Machakaire in Wedza West.

New faces were also ushered in in Matabeleland South Province, with the Provincial Minister of State, Cde Abednico Ncube being the major casualty after losing to Cde Ompile Marupi in Gwanda South.

Matobo North went to Cde Edgar Moyo with 1 236, with the sitting legislator, Cde Never Khanye polling a paltry 140.

Cde Spare Sithole beat Cde Malachi Nkomo in Insiza South, Cde Andrew Langa lost Cde Faria Taruvinga in Insiza North, while Rtd. Brigadier General Levy Mayihlome won against sitting legislator, Cde William Dewa in Umzingwane.

Matobo South was won by Cde Saul Mahalima Ncube and Bulilima East by Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu who unseated the incumbent, Cde Mathias Siqhoza Ndlovu.

Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi will be representing Bulilima West, Cde Madodana Sibanda Gwanda North, Cde Albert Nguluvhe Beitbdridge East and Cde Ruth Maboyi Beitbridge West after displacing Cde Matrine Mudau.

In the senate, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo retained the Bulilima – Mangwe sear and Cde Tambudzani Mohadi beat Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman, Cde Rabelani Choene to the Beitbridge senatorial seat.

The results are yet to be verified by the National Commissariat Department and the Politburo. zbc