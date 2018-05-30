WOMAN WHIPS NIECE (4) WITH CHARGER

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for physically abusing her four-year-old niece.



The woman (33) from Makokoba suburb, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, allegedly assaulted the child with a cellphone charger cord each time she soiled herself.





Last week, a police officer stationed at Mzilikazi Police Station received a tip-off through a Whatsapp message that the woman was abusing her niece.





The woman was not asked to plead to ill-treatment of a child when she appeared on Friday last week before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.





The magistrate granted her $100 bail and remanded the matter to Friday. For the State, Mr Tawurai Hondoyemoto alleged that on Friday two weeks ago, Constable Shumbairerwa received an anonymous tip-off informing him that the child was being physically abused by her aunt.





“Upon taking action on the tip-off, the child was found to be having visible injuries all over the body. The minor was interviewed and she stated that her aunt assaulted her with a cellphone charger whenever she messed her panties,” he said. Chronicle