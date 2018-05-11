WE WILL IMPROVE YOUR WELFARE : ED TELLS WAR VETS





The government is committed to ensuring war vets enjoy a life of dignity with appropriate provisions befitting their status.





This was the message from President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he met with war veterans at the City Sports Centre today.





The war veterans had an opportunity to present their concerns province by province, with each provincial chairperson taking to the podium.





President Mnangagwa responded by saying government is committed war veterans welfare, adding that it is not true that the former freedom fighters are not wanted in the party (Zanu PF).





“War veterans are part and parcel of the party,” he said.





President Mnangagwa said he had listened to the war veterans’ challenges and concerns, highlighting that government will look into all of them as they are important.





“Ndateerera zvamanga muchitaura, zvimwe zvizhinji zvisharu, asi zvose zvakakosha (I have listened to all your concerns, some old issues, but they are all important).





“The challenges have been written down and VP Chiwenga touched on some of the issues and what we are doing to address them,” said President Mnangagwa.





Responding to issues of war veterans’ welfare, President Mnangagwa announced that government has made a decision to increase their allowances and pensions and to ensure timely disbursements of school fees for their children.



