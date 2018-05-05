VETERAN ACTOR, BHONZO, DIES

Comedian and actor, Lawrence Simbarashe has died. Simbarashe, who was popularly known as ‘Bhonzo’ in the comedy ‘Timy na Bhonzo’ died this evening at Chitungwiza Hospital where he was admitted.



His co-actor in the ‘Timmy na Bhonzo’ series, Charles Jackson confirmed the development.

He said Simbarashe suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.



Mourners are gathered at house number 544 St Mary’s, Chitungwiza.