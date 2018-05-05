UNLICENCED COP ESCAPES JAIL

AN unlicensed Gwanda cop has been fined $220 after he knocked over a pedestrian before ramming into another vehicle.





Madzivire Gondo (27), who is stationed at Gwanda Urban Police, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to driving without a licence and negligent driving by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.

He was ordered to pay the $220 fine by May 15 or spend 70 days in prison. Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said Gondo committed the offence on January 24 at around 6PM.





“Gondo was driving a Honda Fit vehicle from ZRP Gwanda Old Camp into Gwanda town along 5th Avenue.





“On approaching Matobo Book Centre Gwanda branch he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pedestrian, Mr Tholani Ndlovu (33) who works at the Department of Veterinary Services.

“Gondo further lost control of his vehicle and it swerved to the right and collided head on with a black Nissan vehicle that was being driven by Mr Sonene Moyo,” he said.





Mr Mafudze said police attended the scene and learnt that Gondo did not have a driver’s licence resulting in his arrest. He said Mr Ndlovu sustained a broken right hand, bruises on both legs while Mr Moyo is experiencing chest pains.





He said they were both treated and discharged at Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Mr Moyo’s vehicle sustained serious frontal damages and a shattered windscreen.





Gondo failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to act reasonably when an accident seemed imminent, failed to keep the vehicle under proper control and was travelling at a high speed, according to the charge sheet. Chronicle