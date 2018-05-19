MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH BY BUS

A Terminus cleaner at Nkayi died on the spot after he was run over by a bus as he tried to board it while it was in motion.



Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the incident.





He said the bus had spent some hours at the Nkayi terminus as a mechanic worked on it after it had developed a mechanical fault.





“The incident occurred at around 9PM on Tuesday at Junction Stores Nkayi old Business Centre. A man tried to board a bus that was in motion, missed a step and fell. He was run over by the rear left wheels of the bus and sustained serious head injuries. He died on the spot.





“People should value human life and not do risky things. If the now deceased had not attempted to board a moving bus, a life wouldn’t have been lost unnecessarily,” Asst Insp Nkala said. Herald