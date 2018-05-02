MADZIBABA DEFEATS MUSHOWE





ZANU-PF heavyweights in Manicaland Province reportedly failed to make it during the primary elections, with Politburo member and Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Scholarships Cde Christopher Mushohwe making the list of losers.





Polling in Manicaland ended on Monday in most constituencies, with results having been sent to the provincial office for further scrutiny.





Some losing candidates are said to have lodged complaints with the provincial office regarding the manner in which the primary elections were held citing a raft of irregularities.





Manicaland provincial elections commissioner Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi said they were preparing to send the results to the Zanu-PF national political commissar, Retired Major General Engelbert Rugeje.





“All the results will be handed over to national political commissar, Cde Rugeje, who will announce them. I am sure he will be holding a press conference where he will announce the results,” he said.





Unconfirmed reports said Cde Mushohwe lost to Cde Percy Muchimwe, who is a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect.





Former Minister of Women Affairs Cde Nyasha Chikwinya is said to have lost to Cde Jefrey Ngome in Mutare South, while Cde Irene Zindi lost to Cde Misheck Mugadza in Mutasa South.





Cde Zindi was quick to vent her anger at the manner in which elections were held in her constituency through her Facebook post.





“Yes, ZANU-PF primary elections have come and gone, but marred with so much irregularities. For example, the ward leadership was coaxed to make sure that cell registers contained members of a particular contesting candidate favoured by the local political gurus and supporters of other candidates not favoured to win the primary elections were turned away because their names did not appear on cell registers.” Herald



