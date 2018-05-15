HRE BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD





A HARARE businessman from Avondale died after being shot in cold blood early yesterday morning.





Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting yesterday.





“We, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, would like to confirm the fatal shooting of a local bus operator in Avondale in the morning. We are still investigating the circumstances to the fatal killing and the wife of the deceased is assisting the police with investigations.”





Nyathi said the name of the deceased will be released after his relatives have been informed.





Members of the neighbourhood watch committee who were on duty said they heard gunshots and surrounded the house expecting to see the purported robbers, but no one came out of the house until police arrived at the scene.





Maids at the house who alleged not to have heard the gunshots were taken into custody together with the deceased’s wife.





A close family member of the deceased told NewsDay that: “I wasn’t around when this happened, but I just heard that robbers stormed the house, shot the man and stole $12 000.





“Members of the neighbourhood watch committee are said to have quickly rushed to the house the moment they heard gunshots, positioned themselves and manned the house until the police came. Unfortunately, they did not see the robbers.





“The maids were also taken with the wife and they are saying they did not hear any gunshots because they had earphones plugged in their ears, but neighbours confirmed hearing the shots.



