GOKWE FARMER CONNED IN BYO

A BULAWAYO man has been fined $600 for conning a desperate Gokwe farmer of maize worth more than $2 800.



Samuel Moyo (40) from Lobengula West suburb misrepresented to Mr Wisisayi Moyo from Gokwe that he was employed by Bulateke Milling Company on April 29.

Samuel misrepresented to Mr Moyo that Bulateke Milling Company was looking for a person to be sub-contracted as a maize supplier.





Mr Moyo released 190x50kg of maize on the understanding that the maize would be sold for $2 850 in Bulawayo.





The maize was transported from Gokwe to Bulawayo on May 1 and when they got to Renkini Bus Terminus, Samuel ditched his victim and sold the maize to vendors.





Samuel pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

He was convicted and fined $600 or 12 months in prison.

Before passing sentence, Mr Ncube told Samuel that the court was being lenient with him because he did not benefit from the crime.





“The court will consider that the maize was recovered from the vendors so you did not benefit from the crime and you are a first time offender,” he said. Samuel was forced to refund the vendors.





Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said on April 29, Samuel hatched a plan to defraud Mr Moyo of maize in Gokwe.





“On May 1 the accused went to Mr Moyo’s place of residence where he misrepresented to the complainant and posed as an employee of Bulateke Milling Company in Bulawayo. Samuel further indicated to Mr Moyo that Bulateke Milling Company is in need of a person to be sub-contracted as a maize supplier,” said Mrs Ndlovu.





Mr Moyo went to Bulateke Milling Company later that day where he discovered that he had been conned and a police report was made leading to Samuel’s arrest. Chronicle