CONSENSUS : MDC AT WAR

INFIGHTING in the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T has resulted in the party failing to finalise its list of candidates who will represent it in Matabeleland in the forthcoming general elections.
The party which was supposed to finalise the list of candidates in the three Matabeleland provinces, only reached consensus in five out of the 12 constituencies for the National Assembly in Bulawayo province. The party resolved not to conduct primaries to select candidates but instead opted for consensus which has been criticised by party supporters who say the method is undemocratic as it is open to manipulation by the leadership.
According to sources within the party, Bulawayo MP under proportional representation Nicola Watson will represent the MDC-T in Bulawayo Central constituency where she will battle it out with Zanu-PF’s Cde Mlungisi Moyo.
Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Gift Banda will contest under the party’s ticket for Njube-Lobengula constituency against Cde Maidei Mpala of Zanu-PF.
Ward Seven Councillor, James Sithole has been selected to stand for the party in Makokoba constituency where he will battle it out with Cde Tshinga Dube of Zanu-PF.
Mr David Coltart will represent Bulawayo East while Bulawayo lawyer, Kucaca Phulu, has been selected to represent Nkulumane constituency and will contest against Cde David Ndlovu.
MP Sibanda yesterday told Chronicle that she had stepped aside to give Watson a chance, adding that she’ll decide on her next move.
MP Khumalo said she also decided to give Mr Coltart a chance and will wait for the party to assign her. Chronicle
