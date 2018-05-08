CEMENT FIRM BOSS KILLED IN CAR CRASH

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC) Colleen Bawn general manager Allan Tshabangu has died after being involved in a car crash near Inyathi in Bubi District Matabeleland North.

The accident is said to have occurred 48km along the Bulawayo-Inyathi Road on Saturday.



Tshabangu will be buried today at a private cemetery on Bulawayo’s outskirts in Umvutshwa.

PPC Managing Director Mr Kelibone Masiyane yesterday confirmed Tshabangu’s death although he could not provide finer details on how the accident occurred.

“We do not have full details on the accident as it is being investigated by the police. But we visited the scene of the accident and observed that his vehicle could have rolled several times,” said Mr Masiyane.





He said Tshabangu was a vital cog at the company’s Colleen Bawn plant, situated in Matabeleland South. “It was tragic. We lost one of our valuable team members considering that PCC Colleen Bawn is the heart of PPC in Zimbabwe. We are in mourning as an organisation,” he said.





Mr Masiyane said Tshabangu had served as the company’s general manager for Colleen Bawn plant since 2016.

He said Tshabangu will be buried today at Umvutshwa Cemetery.

“If everything happens according to plan he will be buried tomorrow at the new Umvutshwa Cemetery.

A burial service will be held at 9AM at the Selborne Park Seventh-day Adventist Church,” he said. Chronicle