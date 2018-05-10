CASH SHORTAGES : CHINAMASA GRILLED

MPs across the political divide yesterday grilled Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa over the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s alleged involvement in the cash parallel market.



This comes as the RBZ is suing opposition NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire for allegedly fingering one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons in alleged black-market currency trading in cahoots with the central bank.



Led by Zanu PF Zvishavane MP John Holder, legislators wanted Chinamasa to explain the reasons why cash shortages continue “even after the 100 days have lapsed.”



“The minister must know that we are aware it is the RBZ that is supplying the foreign currency on the streets,” MDC Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi said, after Mutoko North Zanu PF MP David Chapfika said “state institutions are allegedly involved”.

Chinamasa said “I want to categorically dismiss the allegation that RBZ is behind it because all the money is accounted for”.



“All money from exports accrue to the RBZ and a big chunk of that is retained for imports of essentials, a small percentage is left with the banks so there is no forex that can’t be accounted for, the figures are there.” Daily News