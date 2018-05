BEITBRIDGE GANG ROBS MALAWIAN SANGOMA

He said the police have deployed officers to deal with crime at all hotspots. He urged members of the public to share vital information with the police to reduce the recurrence of criminal activities in the area. Recently police bust a stock theft racket recovering three carcasses, loads of meat and arrested eight people in connection with the matter near the same rail level crossing. Four members of the gang have been jailed for an effective 15 years each while charges against four others were withdrawn for lack of evidence. Residents in Beitbridge said they were living in fear of the gang believed to be responsible for numerous incidents of mugging and theft in the border town. Sunday News