ANDY MURIDZO CRIES ON STAGE

After all Andy Muridzo is human! Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya, better known as Andy Muridzo in music circles, brought the whole auditorium at Club 1+1 which is nestled at Long Chen Plaza in Harare to a halt on Friday during the launch of his album Munondo.



Muridzo aka Baba Keketso, who experienced power outages at least twice during the launch, did not let this dampen his spirits as he soldiered on with an effortless performance that left revellers on their toes throughout the night.



Then came the moment when he acknowledged the presence of his mother who was among the guests on the night and called her onto the stage as he belted a track on the album dedicated to her.



“Ladies and gentlemen I want to tell you something tonight,” the Dherira hit-maker said to an appreciative audience.



“Muchiona zvinhu zvichiitika kune vanhu vatinoda kutenda uye ndinoda kuti muvaone nokuti dai pasina ivo hazvaiitika. Ndinoda kuti amai vangu vauye pano pastage ini ndichiimba song iyi. (In life, there are people who make things happen and tonight I would like to introduce my mother who has been a huge source of inspiration in everything that I do as a musician. As I belt out this song, Mhamhiyo, I would like to take this privilege of calling her on stage),” Muridzo said as his mother made her way to the stage.



Both mother and son wept uncontrollably while she knelt down as Muridzo failed to hold back tears and nearly dropped the mic on stage as he wiped the tears with his hands.

Clad in a designer deep grey suit, a blue tie, off-blue shirt and a black pair of shoes, Muridzo was indeed dressed for the occasion.



Munondo carries 16 tracks: Munondo, Madhuve, Tiri Vechimambo ft Sam Dondo, Mudzepete, Gweja, Pertunia, Maidei, Ngozi yerombe, Huyai Mweya, Zviyerayera, Njerekunje, Maino, Chigure, Tsivo, Mhamhiyo and Mweya Mutsvene.



The song Munondo is promising to be one of the favourite tracks on the album which is being marketed and distributed by Diamond Studios.



“That’s my first time kudonherwa nemagetsi muno but hazvititadzise kuridza Munondo,” he said to a wild round of applause.



Arts minister Kazembe Kazembe was the guest of honour on the night and officially declared the album released.

“I feel greatly honoured to announce that this album, is out and I wish this young artiste

more in his endeavours,” Kazembe said.



Other artistes who attended the launch included Seh Calaz of the Mabhanditi fame, comedian Lloyd “Mabla” 10 Kurima, Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu and Baba Shupi, who performed the closing act.



Although Muridzo performs at EastPoint in the capital on Wednesdays, he promised to visit various places in the country and region as part of his efforts to promote the latest product.

While Muridzo’s album launch was one with a difference, the joint lacked adequate branding and there were also no other top artiste in attendance. Daily News