WOMAN SETS HUBBY ALIGHT OVER SORGHUM

A WOMAN from Mangwe District allegedly poured petrol on her husband and set him alight following a heated argument over a bucket of sorghum.



Alphos Moyo (57) died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo last week following the callous attack on April 4 at around 8PM.





Monica Nxumalo (54) from Mayobodo area allegedly poured 20 litres of petrol outside the veranda of the dining room where her husband was seated.





The fuel flowed into the room and she allegedly lit a match and set the house ablaze.

A source close to the couple yesterday said Nxumalo’s skirt also caught fire and she fled to the bush in flames.





The two were initially ferried to Brunapeg Hospital and later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“Moyo accused his wife of giving her sister a bucket of sorghum and some groceries while he was away in South Africa. Monica suspected their herdsman, Amen Mudimba, was the one who had snitched on her. She called him from his bedroom and threatened to burn him,” said the source.

“Moyo, however, said someone else had told him about the issue. Monica is a violent woman, so being afraid of being burnt in his sleep, Mudimba decided to go and sleep at a neighbour’s homestead,” the source said.





The source said Nxumalo left the dining room in a huff.

She allegedly woke the maid up and ordered her to give her some matches.





“Monica took petrol which was in a 20 litre container and poured it on the floor. The petrol flowed out of the dining room to the veranda and she closed the door while her husband was inside. She struck a match while the maid was watching and threw it into the pool of petrol,” said the source.

A police source said there was a loud whoosh as the fuel ignited and flames were suddenly everywhere.





“Nxumalo’s skirt also caught fire and she fled to the bush in flames,” said the source.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said the inferno attracted neighbours who rushed to assist in putting it out.





“We found Moyo ablaze, rolling on the ground. He was screaming that his wife had killed him for his riches,” said the neighbour.

Nxumalo, the neighbour said, arrived as they were battling the huge fire. “Moyo saw his wife and

ordered her to finish him off. She coldly told him that he would die on his own. The two were taken to Brunapeg Hospital but later transferred to Mpilo where Moyo died after four days,” the neighbour said.





Matabeleland South Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena could not comment on the matter yesterday saying she was yet to look into it as the incident might not have been reported. Chronicle