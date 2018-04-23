TURMOIL IN ZANU PF MASH WEST

Emotions ran high during the Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, with Provincial Minister of State, Cde Webster Shamu being accused of attempts to destabilise the party.

Shamu however did not attend the meeting, where members sought explanations on how the Commissariat Department confirmed some individuals deemed ineligible to participate in the intra-party elections set for this coming Sunday.

The meeting also called for the censure of Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Webster Shamu, whom the house accused of destabilising the party by allegedly setting up candidates to contest against the Chief Advisor to the President, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa in Norton Constituency and Provincial Chairperson, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi in Zvimba West Constituency.

The meeting also sought an explanation from Minister Shamu why Cde Ziyambi was on Independence Day barred from sitting at the high table yet he was the only cabinet minister attending the celebrations at Chinhoyi Stadium.

“He is the one fighting the entire Chegutu, in Norton, he is giving people cash amounting to $100 per person. The Provincial Chairperson was victimised four days ago. What is so special about Shamu,” queried Cde Rickson Zuze.

“Mutendereki has two years and three months in the party but is being allowed to contest in Norton while the constitution clearly states that a candidate should have served the party for at least five years in the district level. What is really happening?” asked Cde Sheila Mabasa.

Both Cde Mutsvangwa and Cde Ziyambi made a commitment to engage the Commissariat Department and even the Politburo over the issues raised during the PCC.

Cde Mutsvagwa further dug into Minister Shamu, accusing him of misleading the President in Kariba on 28 march , after allegedly advising him that there were no people to address at Nyamhunga Stadium, yet the stadium was full.

The president however went ahead to address the party supporters at the venue.

“We will carry your concerns to the Commissariat and the Politburo. I don’t know why the resident minister is not here with us. In Kariba, Minister Shamu lied to the President that there were no people in the stadium, while it was full,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“We will take your concerns forward,’’ said Cde Ziyambi.

Zanu PF holds its primary elections next Sunday ahead of the harmonised polls set for July or August. zbc