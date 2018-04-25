TRAIN SMASHES INTO KOMBI, FOUR DEAD

Four people died while 10 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus they were travelling in was hit by a goods train at a railway level crossing near Windsor Park turnoff in Ruwa on last night.



In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.



“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people in a road accident at a railway level crossing line along Sansauce Road near Windsor Park turnoff in Harare on 24 April 2018 at around 19.30hours,” he said.



He said the Toyota Hiace was being driven by a 33-year-old man along Sansauce road with 16 passengers on board. herald