SEVEN KILLED IN HORROR CRASH





SEVEN people were killed yesterday while six others were seriously injured when a Harare-bound Toyota Wish collided with a truck at the 203 km peg along Harare-Mutare highway.According to witnesses and police who attended the scene, the horrific accident happened at around9:45am. When this publication attended the scene around midday, bodies were still strewn all over.





Six people who were in the Toyota Wish, which was reportedly carrying 11 passengers including the driver died on the spot while one of the deceased died on his way to Rusape General Hospital.





The truck driver was seriously injured. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the accident.





“We received information that seven people have perished. We will release the names of the deceased once their next of kin have been advised,” he said.





Witnesses said the Toyota Wish burst a rear left tyre and the driver failed to control the vehicle, which subsequently encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic leading to the collision.





“We arrived at the scene minutes after it happened. The Toyota Wish was loaded and some of the deceased were trapped before we retrieved their bodies. We heard a bang and rushed to the scene. One of the deceased was rushed to the hospital but died on his way to the hospital,” said one of the witnesses. Mutare Rural District Nyamajura Ward 1 Clr Luxton Mawanga who attended the scene said the place had become a black spot.



