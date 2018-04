SEVEN KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

“We arrived at the scene minutes after it happened. The Toyota Wish was loaded and some of the deceased were trapped before we retrieved their bodies. We heard a bang and rushed to the scene. One of the deceased was rushed to the hospital but died on his way to the hospital,” said one of the witnesses. Mutare Rural District Nyamajura Ward 1 Clr Luxton Mawanga who attended the scene said the place had become a black spot.