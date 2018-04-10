THE Bulawayo City Council yesterday averted a “faeces protest” by angry residents in Entumbane suburb who say they have been living with raw sewage flowing through their homes for almost two weeks.
Tuesday, 10 April 2018
POO PROTEST AVERTED
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
THE Bulawayo City Council yesterday averted a “faeces protest” by angry residents in Entumbane suburb who say they have been living with raw sewage flowing through their homes for almost two weeks.
0 comments:
Post a Comment