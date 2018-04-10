Tuesday, 10 April 2018

POO PROTEST AVERTED

THE Bulawayo City Council yesterday averted a “faeces protest” by angry residents in Entumbane suburb who say they have been living with raw sewage flowing through their homes for almost two weeks.

The residents resolved to scoop the human waste in buckets and splash it at the council offices in Mabutweni in protest over burst sewer pipes that have become a nightmare in the area.

