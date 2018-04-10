MUDZURI TELLS ALLIANCE PARTNERS : YOU ARE NOT VISIBLE ENOUGH

MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri has said some of their MDC Alliance partners are not “visible enough” on the ground, urging them to touch base with the grassroots to complement the coalition’s countrywide rallies.



He said the Alliance partners must mobilise support in all constituencies. “While our MDC Alliance rallies are important, the election winning formula lies in constituency and ward-based campaign strategies. Our Alliance partners also need to be more visible on the ground to address communities and stakeholders where they are strong,” Mudzuri wrote on his Twitter

account.



MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s countrywide rallies have been attracting huge crowds. The youthful leader has been holding a rallies almost every weekend.



Apart from the MDC, the alliance includes Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira, and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats which is led by Mathias Guchutu.



More than 107 political parties have registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to participate in the forthcoming elections, with the presidential plebiscite seen as a two-way tussle between Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa.



This comes as leading political analyst, Ibbo Mandaza recently predicted a victory for new opposition leader Chamisa in the elections — as long as the polls are free and fair.



“Zanu PF is wounded and it’s unlikely to win a free and fair election. The new kid on the block is Chamisa who has captured the imagination of youths, and I see nothing stopping him,” he said.

For the first time in two decades, the forthcoming elections will not feature ousted former president Robert Mugabe and the popular late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who lost his valiant battle with colon cancer in February this year.









Mugabe’s 37-year, iron-fist rule was dramatically ended by the intervention of the military in the country’s governance last November, paving the way for the installation of his long-time aide Mnangagwa as his successor both in government and in Zanu PF. Daily News