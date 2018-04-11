MAN SMASHES FILM MAKER'S DRONE

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly smashing an aerial filming drone worth more than R21 000.

Nathan Chikanya (29) of Sizinda suburb allegedly damaged the filming drone when it fell and landed on the ground while its owner Mr Clayton Chehore was filming some videos on Saturday.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi did not ask Chikanya to plead to charges of malicious damage to property on Monday.





He granted him $100 bail and remanded the matter to today (Wednesday) for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu alleged that the incident occurred at around 6PM near Zimnat house along Jason Moyo Street between 10th and 11 Avenue, Bulawayo.





“The complainant was filming some videos using an aerial filming drone and during the process the drone landed on the ground. The accused person approached and kicked the drone for no apparent reason,” he said.





“The machine valued at R21 932 was damaged. Mr Chehore apprehended Chikanya and took him to the police station.”

In another incident, two Bulawayo men also appeared before Mr Mkhwananzi after they allegedly handcuffed and assaulted a patron they met at a city club.





Michael Damein Scott (42) and Matthew Cooper Muzenda (20) with five men who are still on the run, accused Mr Vincent Sithole of stealing a cellphone at the club.





The gang allegedly dragged Sithole into the backroom of the club where they assaulted him with a knobkerrie all over the body. They allegedly stole his two cellphones and $20.

Mr Sithole sustained a broken arm and finger from the alleged assault.





Scott and Muzenda pleaded not guilty to assault and theft charges before Mr Mkhwananzi who granted each of them $50 bail.





He remanded the matter to April 20 for trial. Chronicle