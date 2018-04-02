KIDNAPPER NABBED THREE YEARS LATER

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Mbuyazwe area in Umguza district has appeared in court for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife’s lover three years ago.



Western Commonage magistrates’ court magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube heard that Mehluli Tshuma kidnapped Mr Thabani Ncube while he was walking with his girlfriend, Tshuma’s ex-wife.

Tshuma allegedly detained Mr Ncube in a bush for six hours.





The court heard that Tshuma tied Mr Ncube’s legs, assaulted him and robbed him of his phone, before leaving him in the bush.





According to state papers a report was made the same year but Tshuma was not arrested as he had fled. He was not asked to plead to a kidnapping charge when he appeared before magistrate Ncube.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to April 12.

Prosecuting, Ms Margret Takawira said Tshuma kidnapped Mr Ncube in 2015. She said Tshuma also robbed Mr Ncube of his phone before leaving him in the bush.





“On January 3, 2015, the accused approached the complainant, who was with his girlfriend Ms Saziso Gumede, who was once the accused’s wife, at Ntozonke Shopping Centre. The accused grabbed the complainant and dragged him to a bushy area. He tripped the complainant, tied his feet and assaulted him,” said the prosecutor.





Ms Takawira said Tshuma detained Mr Ncube for six hours and robbed him of his phone and left him in the bush. Mr Ncube reported the matter to the police, leading to Tshuma’s arrest three years later. Chronicle