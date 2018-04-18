INDEPENDENCE WITHOUT MUGABE EXCITES MPOFU

HOME Affairs and Culture Minister, Dr Obert Mpofu, has said this year’s Independence Day celebration is a rare occasion for Zimbabwe as it is the first one without liberation struggle founding father, former President Robert Mugabe.



In an interview at his home in Victoria Falls yesterday, Dr Mpofu urged Zimbabweans to embrace political change that was ushered in by the new dispensation and use it for economic independence and development.



“To us, this is an exciting moment of our independence as it is the first time we celebrate without the founding father of our liberation struggle Cde Robert Mugabe. We will be witnessing administration of the new President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) who is a product of the liberation and has seen it all,” said Dr Mpofu.





He challenged Zimbabweans to rally behind President Mnangagwa’s efforts towards development.





“We are excited that we will celebrate our independence in the new era when there is hope for a just Zimbabwe in terms of economic development and national empowerment to the generality of people.





“Zimbabwe has opened up to business and we are witnessing the whole world converging here to talk about economic business through a myriad of investments which we are looking forward to,” added Dr Mpofu.





He said people should not only view the new dispensation with a political eye but think business.

“The focus is not only political but economic emancipation. Time is now for all Zimbabweans to be part of the economic process using resources that have not been tapped before and we are calling on investors to come and help us as a nation. Let’s take the call by His Excellency to put heads together through implementation of all programmes,” Dr Mpofu said.

He reiterated calls for citizens to shun corruption and tribalism which he said are attributes of negation and breed all negative aspects of development.





Dr Mpofu also challenged doubters to have a mind-set for change and not “follow the development train failure to which will render them useless in the long run.”

President Mnangagwa has not minced his words in saying Zimbabwe is open for business as he continues to engage the world towards attracting foreign direct investment and development partners. Chronicle