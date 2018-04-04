I'M WORKING WITH G40 : MUJURU

National People’s Party leader Dr Joice Mujuru has confirmed that she is working with the G40 cabal with the assistance of former president Mr Robert Mugabe. She made the revelation while addressing a poorly attended rally in Bindura last Friday, where about 60 people turned up.



Dr Mujuru claimed that in her meeting with Mr Mugabe early this year, the 94-year-old former Head of State and Government told her that he had recommended “his boys” in the G40 to work with the NPP.



“There is an issue that is confusing people that I met with Mugabe and that I have returned to Zanu-PF,” she said. “I did not rejoin Zanu-PF. Be happy that Mugabe realised his mistakes. He is a human being and wanted to gauge the extent of anger against him.



“It is true we met. We held hands and prayed. I told him that I have my own party in Mashonaland Central and I am working with G40 members here.







“He told me that he advised his boys in G40 to work with me. The rude Zanu-PF is gone. He failed to close the barrel of the military tank with his hand.”





Dr Mujuru then indicated that her party was considering working with other political parties in the forthcoming elections.



“As NPP, it is impossible to get into Government alone and we looked for alliances,” she said. “Election is about numbers. We are into alliance with PDP led by Amai Mativenga, ZUNDE led by Farai Mbira, DARE led by Gilbert Dzikiti and Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters joined recently. Two more are interested.”





Dr Mujuru urged politicians in her party to look for resources and mobilise support, instead of looking for help from her. NPP Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Mr Godwin Chimombe chided MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, whom he described as a political toddler, who failed to respect the constitution of his party.





Mr Chamisa elbowed out Dr Thokozani Khupe and Mr Elias Mudzuri and took over leadership of the MDC-T following the death of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.





“How do you expect him to follow the Constitution of the country?” he said. “He thinks the election can be won by youths, but the youths are intoxicated by dagga. Our election will be won by women.” Herald