EX MINISTER'S TRIAL FAILS TO TAKE OFF

The trial of ex-minister Dr Samuel Undenge failed to kick off at the Harare magistrates court today with the State applying for a postponement because its key witness Mr Noah Gwariro is reportedly sick and incapacitated.



Mr Undenge is facing criminal abuse of office charges for awarding a tender to Fruitful Communications without following procedure.



Mr Undenge, who is represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama, appeared before regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya.





The State, led by Mr Jonathan Murombedzi, indicated Mr Gwariro, Zimbabwe Power Company’s managing director, is sick hence his “situation is unforeseen”.

Mr Muchadehama argued that the State’s application was evidence that it was not prepared for trial hence infringing on the accused’s constitutional rights.





The defence however successfully applied for cancellation of Dr Undenge’s reporting conditions at Highlands Police Station. The trial has been postponed to May 15 by consent of the State and defence. Herald