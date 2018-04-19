BLOODY RACISTS : MALEMA FUMES AS AFRIFORUM PLANS TO PROSECUTE HIM

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has told lobby group AfriForum to "bring it on", after it announced that it would privately prosecute him.



"Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I'm born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..." Malema tweeted.



AfriForum, led by its private prosecution head, the so-called "pit bull" himself, advocate Gerrie Nel, announced on Thursday that it would pursue charges of fraud and corruption against the firebrand politician.





Malema initially faced those charges in relation to a R52m contract awarded to On-Point Engineering.





The State previously alleged that Malema substantially benefited from the tender payment to On-Point, using it to buy a farm and a Mercedes-Benz.





It said Malema's Ratanang Family Trust was an indirect shareholder in On-Point.

The case was struck off the roll in 2015, after one of his co-accused fell ill and the case dragged on.

Nel said on Thursday that the case subsequently remained closed and AfriForum would apply to the National Prosecuting Authority for a certificate to privately prosecute Malema. News24