ACCOUNTANT STEALS $11K FROM MUGABE

An accountant at former president Robert Mugabe’s Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Ltd who reportedly fleeced the nonagenarian of $11 000 in a botched potato sacks deal appeared in court yesterday.



Peter Bhibhi, 34, of Dzivaresekwa in Harare appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande charged with fraud.



He was represented by Lucky Dube and was released on $100 bail. As part of bail conditions, Bhibhi was ordered to continue residing at his current address and not interfere with investigations.



Bhibhi was employed by Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Mwenewazvo Estates as an accountant.



According to State papers, he was responsible for operation of financial statements, receipting, payment of creditors, debt collection and reconciliation of statements.

The complainant is Gushungo Holdings represented by Maxwell Murangwa, the head of the security department.



Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that between January 14 and 18 this year, Mwenewazvo Estates sold potatoes. Bhibhi was tasked to sell them to walk-in customers.

The court heard that Bhibhi did not have empty sacks to pack the potatoes and would request customers to bring their own for a refundable fee of $0,25.



It is alleged that during this period, Bhibhi took advantage of the system and misrepresented to the company that some customers had brought in 42 275 empty bags valued $10 568, 75 and converted the money to personal use.



To cover up the offence, the court heard, Bhibhi made fictitious invoices purporting that customers were refunded their money after supplying the empty bags. Daily News