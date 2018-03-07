ZANU PF POLITBURO MEETS

An Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF politburo is underway at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday morning.







Issues of major concern in the deliberations centre on preparations for the elections. The meeting is tackling the party manifesto, regalia and party campaign and mobilisation activities. The party guidelines and principles on primary elections are also on the agenda.





The session has also seen the coming on board of Mr Kenneth Musanhu as a new member of the politburo. Mr Musanhu’s advent into the politburo follows the announcement made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he visited Mashonaland Central and told the people that he will add another politburo member from the province since Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri was the only one in that organ from there at the time.





The late Cde George Rutanhire who both hailed from that province had not been replaced.