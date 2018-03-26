The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Itai Peace Kadiki Dzamara.





In a statement to ZBC News, national police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said Dzamara whose national registration number is 48 – 084830 T 48 left his house and proceeded to Trust Deketeke’s barber shop at house number 10701 Glen View 7 in Harare for a haircut.





While Dzamara was being shaved, it is alleged that three unknown men wearing black suits entered the barber shop and forcibly dragged him into a white Nissan Hardbody double cab vehicle.





The registration numbers were only captured as ABB 2…, with the last three digits not visible as the registration plate was partly folded.





In the vehicle, there were two other unknown male adults and they drove away with Dzamara.





Anyone with information, please contact CID law and order Harare on (04) 251505 or 753411 or nearest police station.