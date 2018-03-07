THABITHA KHUMALO IN HOSPITAL

BULAWAYO East legislator and acting MDC-T spokesperson, Thabitha Khumalo, has been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital following a recurrent asthma attack linked to the tear smoke she inhaled in July 2016, as police ruthlessly crushed anti-government demonstrations in Harare.





“I have always managed to control my allergies, but ever since I inhaled tear smoke in 2016, I am now failing to control my allergies, h

ence, I have been in out of hospital prior to my being admitted here,” she said, adding she was hospitalised on Sunday.





“There is no antidote for tear-smoke and the problem is that there is not enough research on the after-effects of teargas on people. The question that begs answers is how many were affected by tear smoke.”





The July 6, 2016 anti-government protests left a trail of destruction, with scores of protesters arrested and injured in the skirmishes.





The protests had been organised by various social movements such a #Tajamuka/Sesijikile and #ThisFlag led by cleric, Evan Mawarire, to force then President Robert Mugabe to step down over alleged maladministration and failing to reform the political playing field.





A Bulawayo family claimed that they lost their baby after being choked by tear smoke, which was allegedly indiscriminately thrown into Burombo flats in Nguboyenja, but anti-riot police have disputed the claims. Newsday