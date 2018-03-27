SON CONVICTED OF STEALING FROM UK-BASED MOTHER

A MUTARE man has been sentenced to an 11-month jail term for selling his mother’s household property worth $2 000.



Simbiso Justice Chiwara (32) appeared before magistrate, Perseverance Makala and claimed in mitigation that he sold the property to raise funds for food, as his mother, who stays in the United Kingdom, was not supporting him.



Makala suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour and another seven months was suspended on condition that he will restitute $1 000.



It is the State’s case that sometime in September last year, the complainant, Philomena Chiwara (67) left her house and property in the custody of the convict.



Between September 2017 and March 14 this year, Chiwara stole household property, which included a radio, sewing machine, television sets, two pots, DStv decoder, wooden stools, microwave, heater, blankets, bed and a laundry basket and sold them.



The complainant discovered the offence, when she returned home and reported the matter to police.



Some of the stolen goods were recovered. Newsday