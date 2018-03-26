RE-SUBMIT CVs : ZANU PF TELLS CANDIDATES

THE ruling Zanu-PF has said prospective candidates for forthcoming primary elections who have submitted CVs to their provincial capitals will be ignored and they will have to resubmit once the party releases detailed guidelines for elections.



In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party had noted that some candidates were jumping the gun.



“It has come to the notice of the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, that prospective candidates for the coming primary elections are rushing to their respective provincial capitals to hand in their CVs,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the time to hand in CVs would be announced by the national political commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje in due course.





“While there will be no punishment for this uncalled for action, what it simply means is that they are wasting time as the CVs will be ignored and only those submitted after an announced date would be considered,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





Rules and regulations for the primaries, he said, were yet to be released and those who had rushed to hand in CVs were likely to discover they left important material when the requirements are announced.





Cde Khaya Moyo said the national commissariat department would dispatch a detailed circular on rules and regulations governing primary elections to provincial chairpersons so that all structures of the party are well informed.





“After promulgation of requirements, a date will be announced when CVs can be received,” he said.

On Friday, Cde Khaya Moyo clarified the criteria that the party will use to vet aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the party’s primary elections to be announced soon.





The clarification applies to those who want to contest for seats in the National Assembly seats including those of Women’s Quota.





He said the clarification was caused by Press statements that had created anxiety among Zanu-PF members.





He said aspiring candidates should be well versed with national issues and have been part of party’s district structures for a five- year period.





“Applicants must be registered voters in the wards, at least 21 years of age and have served at least as a district member for a minimum of five years and a fully paid up members of the party, have adequate political, economic, cultural and social knowledge of Zimbabwean affairs to enable them to contribute meaningful to debates in Parliament,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the Politburo’s meeting on Thursday last week resolved that aspiring candidates should be individuals of sound character and must be loyal to the party.





Zanu-PF’s Politburo on Thursday laid down guidelines that the party should adhere to ahead of its primary elections.





Cde Khaya Moyo said aspiring candidates who will qualify to contest in the primaries will campaign as a unit to curb corruption and vote buying. Chronicle