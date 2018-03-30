PROVISIONAL VOTERS ROLL IN APRIL : CHIGUMBA

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) expects the provisional voters’ roll to be ready by the end April or the first week of May, while the final one would be completed in June.

This was said by Zec chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, in an interview yesterday on the state of preparedness ahead of the elections.



“The provisional voters’ roll will be out by the end of this month or the first week of April,” she said. “Once it’s published, it would be open for inspection for a period between 14 to 21 days.

“We will be inviting Zimbabweans to come and audit the voters’ roll and make any corrections if there are any. When the areas that need to be corrected have been identified, we will need a week to make the corrections and the final voters’ roll will be produced.”





Justice Chigumba said the final voters’ roll will then be produced when the corrections have been made, following which President Mnangagwa will proclaim the election dates. “When the corrections have been made, we will then send the final voters’ roll for gazetting through the Ministry of Justice,

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and thereafter the President will then proclaim the dates for the elections,” she said.





Justice Chigumba said they were waiting for the delivery of both the hardware and software of the automated fingerprint identification system that would be used to weed out double or multiple registrants.





“We are waiting for the automated fingerprint identification system and we have already paid the supplier 60 percent of the money required and have signed the contract,” she said.

Justice Chigumba said they were working on voter education material, among several initiatives to urge people to take part in the elections.

“At the moment, we are working on voter education material, including looking at whether or not we can have a bulk short message service to registered voters to encourage them to inspect the voters’ roll and other elections material,” she said.





Justice Chigumba expressed confidence that Zec would produce a credible voters’ roll. Herald