NCUBE'S MDC U TURNS ON PRIMARY ELECTIONS

THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC has rescinded its earlier plans to forego primary elections to choose party candidates for this year’s polls, saying all aspiring candidates will now be subjected to primary elections serve for cases where there was consensus.





In a statement, MDC spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi, said the MDC would only field candidates in the 32 constituencies it was allocated by the MDC Alliance.





“The times and venues for the primary elections which will be free and fair will be announced in due course,” he said.





“The MDC is choosing candidates only for the 32 constituencies allocated to us under the MDC Alliance agreement. We are fully committed to the alliance, as a party and we will respect the agreement in full,” Chihwayi told NewsDay.





Ncube’s MDC is part of the MDC Alliance, a seven-member coalition, whose other members are MDC-T, People’s Democratic Party, MCD, ZimPF, Transform Zimbabwe and Zanu-Ndonga. Newsday