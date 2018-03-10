MUTARE MAN SELLS DEBTOR'S CAR

A Mutare man who allegedly confiscated and sold a bad debtor’s Toyota Fortuner vehicle has been dragged before the courts.



Edward Dzamwetsa (30) appeared before Magistrate Ms Perseverance Makala last Friday facing theft charges as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.



Ms Makala granted Dzamwetsa $100 bail and ordered him to report to Mutare Central Police Station once every fortnight on Fridays, not to interfere with State witnesses and to keep residing at his given address.







Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted while Mutare lawyer Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners represented the accused.





Dzamwetsa was not asked to plead to the charges and the matter was adjourned to March 16, 2018.

Allegations were that Dzamwetsa confiscated the Toyota Fortuner and held it as collateral from the complainant who was struggling to settle a $7 000 debt.





“Dzamwetsa went on to sell the Toyota Fortuner to Collins Chikukwa at a price of $20 500,” said Mr Karombe. The motor vehicle is yet to be recovered. Manica Post