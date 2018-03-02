Political activist Linda Masarira has taken the fight to President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ challenging his legitimacy through the Constitutional Court.





Masarira‚ argues that Mnangagwa rose to power through a coup. "He is not the legitimate president; that's why we filed our papers‚" said Masarira.





The papers were filed on Thursday. Last month‚ New Patriotic Front (NPF) petitioned SADC and the AU about the November 2017 developments. In its argument‚ the party said the military intervention was a bloody coup. This was repeated last week by former President Robert Mugabe - Mugabe is listed as one of the parties in the Constitutional Court papers - in a meeting with the AU chairman Moussa Faki.





But through a government gazette on November 25‚ the High Court ruled that the military intervention was within the military's mandate and‚ therefore‚ legal.



