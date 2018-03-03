MAN DIVORCED AFTER MAINTENANCE SECRET

A BULAWAYO man was divorced by his wife after she discovered that he was paying maintenance for another child sired out of wedlock.
This emerged in court yesterday when Ms Tendai Shoniwa dragged Wellington Zvokuomba to court for defaulting on paying maintenance.
“Your Honour since the court gave an order he has paid only one month and has defaulted up to now. I request that the money be garnished from his salary and he pays half of the debt in March and the other half in April,” she said.
Zvokuomba said he could not afford to pay the money as he was being paid $180 which is half of his salary. He said he only paid maintenance for one month and defaulted due to challenges he was facing.
“I am facing financial challenges. I was married when she applied for maintenance and after my wife discovered about the maintenance, she took all our property and our two children and went back to her parents’ house,” he said.
“She also went to court to claim for maintenance and was awarded a default judgment of $300 as I had been deployed to another area and could not come to court.”
“Forty dollars is a reasonable amount to which if you had not defaulted it would not have accumulated to $520,” she said. Chronicle
