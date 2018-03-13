MADE STUFFED GMB WITH RELATIVES, HAULED BEFORE PARLY

The appointment of Grain Marketing Board (GMB) General Manager Mr Rocky Mutenha ahead of Dr Millicent Mombeshora and Mr David Machingaidze who had the highest scores during the interviews came under the spotlight during a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement hearing.



Former Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made was exposed for over-exercising his powers, wantonly appointing some of his relatives to executive posts and violating good corporate governance practices.

He was summoned to appear before the portfolio committee on the 27th of March.