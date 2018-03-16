KHUPE EVICTED





MDC deputy President, Dr Thokozani Khupe has been ordered to vacate party offices in Bulawayo by the The High Court.





Justice Maxwell Yakima said Khupe should vacate the party’s offices at Stand 41A, Fort Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenue.





He said Bulawayo Provincial Chairman Gift Banda was highest ranking official in the province who had been in peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of the MDC-T Bulawayo Provincial offices.





Banda had taken Khupe to court after she refused to leave amid violent clashes.



