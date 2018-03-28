I PAID LOBOLA : TYTAN





Tytan has laughed off widespread reports that his wife, Olinda paid lobola for him.





“Those who know me will always tell you than I am a hard worker doing a lot of things in life. By the way, I am a creative designer and brand manager doing consultancy work both at home and the UK.





“I have been holding a number of gigs in the UK realising at least 1000 pounds per week and I was saving money for the ceremony because I knew the day (to pay lobola) was coming.





“I don’t care what people will say because munhu ndewangu, ende hazvichinji,” he told H Metro.

“My family has blessed this union and my family has always been supportive each time I want to do something in life. I paid lobola in the UK where my aunt form Bulawayo was present.





“Formalising the union is the best thing we have always wished even though it appeared as if we had known each other for a while. We have always wished for the day to come and we are happy that all is well.”





“I can’t do (reveal lobola money) that for the good of my family. As a family, we deserve our privacy, I can’t tell you the figure because it’s too personal,” he said.





“It’s no secret we both have busy schedules but we will create time for each for each other. Another way to ensure that we are always in touch are the collaborations we are going to do.





“For instance, we are collaborating on the High Teas to be held on the 13th of May in Harare. We are always doing some work together since she came into my life. Olinda is currently in Zimbabwe working on the project and we will be together after work.”





“I don’t mind those who are dissing me because it won’t help them. If it is benefiting them, I can’t stop them because haters will only give me strength to achieve my goals. I also think people are judging us according to their taste. Like I said earlier on, it won’t change anything at all,” says the singer.



