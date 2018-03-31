HOOKER STEALS CLIENT'S $2K





A SELF professed sex worker from Chikanga appeared in court facing charges of stealing $2 000 from an unsuspecting client.





Naledi Chitepo (21) appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe for stealing US$2 000 from Ronald Chitiyo.





She denied the theft charges when she appeared in court on Monday. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.





Allegations were that on March 2, 2018, at around midnight Chitiyo was with Chitepo at Mutare Motoring Club where he parked his vehicle at the car park.





Inside the vehicle was US$2 000 cash which was placed between the driver and the passenger’s seat.





He locked the vehicle’s doors and left with Chitepo for the club. Chitepo is alleged to have left Chitiyo in the club and preceded to the vehicle where she used an unknown object to force open the motor vehicle’s window.





Chitepo then took cash US$2 000 and hide it. She went back into the club where she had left Chitiyo.





The complainant later discovered that the money had been stolen and confronted Chitepo who confessed to stealing it.





The complainant made a police report. “She also promised to reimburse the complainant. This did not go down well with the complainant who went on to make a police report leading to the arrest of the accused,” said Mr Karombe.





Total value stolen was US$2 000 and nothing was recovered. Chitepo was remanded out of custody and ordered to pay $20 as bail.



