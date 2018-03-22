GOVT, STRIKING DOCS REACH DEAL

THE Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) and the Government have reached an agreement on the salary negotiations.



The agreement was reached after a meeting was held on Wednesday between consultants representing doctors and Acting President, General Constantine Chiwenga (Retired), who was accompanied by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.



The meeting was meant to resolve the issue of the industrial action by doctors, which had stretched for more than three weeks.





Doctors downed tools on March 1 after petitioning Government to address their issues, which included allowance payments and provisions of medicine and equipment at hospitals.





According to a statement by ZHDA yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga promised the doctors, among other benefits, an increment of on-call allowances from $1, 50 to $5 per hour, an increase in rural medical allowances, to withdraw its statement advising cessation of salaries and ensure that there is no victimisation of doctors.





“Consultants informed the ZHDA executive that they had met Acting President Chiwenga and VP Mohadi and they resolved to immediately rescind the letter advising cessation of salaries. This means that every doctor on industrial action is to get their full salary.





“The Acting President also promised to increase our on call allowances from $1,50 to $5 per hour, while there is a road map to ultimately increase it to $10 per hour. This means that from the current $360 per month of on call, interns are set to earn $800 per month of on call allowance,” said ZHDA.

The association added that Acting President Chiwenga also promised to increase their rural and medical allowances and ensure that there will be no victimisation, salary cuts and repeating of rotations.

“The leadership agreed that members who already have repeats stretching outside their contracts should be paid for those months.





They agreed that hospital administration and procurement should be done by personnel with medical background.





“The Acting President also agreed to ensure that the vehicle loan scheme will be functional and underway and also ensure that no doctor will go unemployed,” said the association.

ZHDA applauded the resolutions made by Acting President Chiwenga, saying they were certain that the promises will be fulfilled.





“We know he’s a man of action and he’ll effect these pledges with utmost good faith. In the same vein, the ZHDA executive would like to thank its consultants for their gesture and efforts to find a solution to the impasse. Their efforts will go a long way in resolving these issues,” said the association.





ZHDA spokesperson, Dr Mxolisi Ngwenya, yesterday said they consulted their members, who said they are waiting to see the promises in print. Chronicle