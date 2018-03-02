EU OBSERVERS ARE WELCOME : CHIWENGA

The European Union (EU) will send an advance party to Zimbabwe to map out modalities for the bloc’s electoral observer mission following an invitation to observe the 2018 harmonised elections.





The Zimbabwean government has re-affirmed its invitation to the European Union to observe the 2018 elections.





EU head of delegation Ambassador Phillipe Van Damme who paid a courtesy call on Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the two parties discussed the roadmap for the EU observer mission.





“We discussed a wide range of issues about the economic front, efforts to the government wants to accelerate international re-engagement with international institutions also the electoral process, we reconfirmed that the EU has been invited for an electoral observer mission and that we have been discussing how to prepare the mission which will come on an exploratory phase to find out how to organise their electoral observation so it was a constructive discussion on a very wide range of issues,” said Dr Chiwenga.





Ambassador Van Damme had an opportunity to explain how the union has been engaging on local peace issues, the reform process in Zimbabwe, the land issue and justice related issues.





This week a mission from the European Investment Bank visited Zimbabwe, the latest among a host of others from Europe as the country’s reform agenda continues to generate a lot of interest.