ED TO ATTEND TO DOCS GRIEVANCES : PARIRENYATWA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is working on resolving grievances raised by striking medical doctors, and has urged then to resume duties as a resolution is being formulated.





Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa yesterday said the President was committed to reaching a lasting solution in “the shortest possible time”.

Doctors embarked on an industrial action three weeks ago, protesting against low salaries and benefits, and unfavourable working conditions.





Though Dr Parirenyatwa and the Health Service Board has engaged them, the strike continues, with patients failing to access services at several major hospitals.





Yesterday, Dr Parirenyatwa said, “In my latest discussion with His Excellency, the President, on 23 March 2018, he acknowledged receipt of these issues and agreed to attend to them at the earliest opportunity.





“He noted and reaffirmed the Government commitment made in 2014 with respect to progressive realisation and improvement of conditions of service in the health sector.





“He promised to make the necessary consultations in seeking a lasting solution to these issues in the shortest possible time. In the meantime, His Excellency, the President has appealed to the members still on industrial action to return to work with immediate effect while he attends to the issues they raised.” Sunday Mail