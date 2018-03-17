GOVERNMENT yesterday struck a deal with doctors, nurses and other workers in the health sector, effectively ending an industrial action that had seen patients suffering. Talks via the Health Service Bipartite Negotiating Panel (HSBNP) forum culminated in the signing of a collective bargaining agreement offering additional benefits to health workers as from next month.
The Health Services Board confirmed the development in a statement last night.
Saturday, 17 March 2018
DOC STRIKE ENDS : GOVT
Saturday, March 17, 2018
The Health Services Board confirmed the development in a statement last night.
