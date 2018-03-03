CROC VICTIM'S LEG AMPUTATED AFTER BOTCHED OP

A 17- year old boy who fought a crocodile after it attacked him while he was swimming with friends in Gwayi River in 2016 had his left leg amputated last year following an alleged botched operation.



Mpumelelo Tshuma of Gwayi Range Farm, was 15 years and doing Form Two at Nechilibi High School when the incident happened.



He bravely fought the crocodile together with his brother and five other boys.

Mpumelelo, who missed school last year after sustaining injuries on the left leg, was operated on at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.





The leg was unfortunately amputed at the same hospital last November due to complications.





The family is blaming the health institution for the loss of the leg. Mpumelelo said although the pain has subsided, he regrets losing his leg.





“They cut off my leg in November last year because it was giving me problems. I couldn’t walk properly because the leg was twisted after they put a metal in it,” he said.

The leg was amputated below the knee and Mpumelelo now uses an artificial leg.

He said the artificial leg is shorter than the other leg and makes it difficult for him to walk.

Contacted for comment, Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya defended the health institution saying the doctors who operated on Mpumelelo did their best.





“Crocodile bites are very bad because it uses a lot of force and as such crushes bones,” he said. He said crocodile teeth could cause untreatable infection and those who survive its attack are therefore lucky. Chronicle