ASPIRING CANDIDATES TO CAMPAIGN TOGETHER : RUGEJE

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje says aspiring party candidates who want to be members of parliament will be required to travel as a team during campaigning, emphasizing that hate speech will not be tolerated.

He said this as he addressed the party’s provincial chairpersons who gathered in Masvingo for a meeting.

Zanu PF provincial chairpersons from across the country gathered in Masvingo for a commissariat workshop where the party’s National Political Commissar addressed them on issues which included guidelines for aspiring candidates during the primary elections.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje cautioned aspiring candidates to avoid using hate speech against their competitors saying they should instead focus on telling the electorate what they have to offer.

“All those who want to be MPs will be travelling in groups during campaigns. You give each other time to address the people. We don’t want hate speech, we advocate for unity and peace,” he said.

The National Political Commissar also told the chairpersons that the Zanu PF party manifesto has been completed with the Politburo giving its approval, adding that it will be distributed to the party members in the next few weeks.